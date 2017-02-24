More Collider
‘Untitled Jurassic World Sequel’ Officially Starts Filming

by      February 24, 2017

After totaling more than $1.67 billion at the box office, a sequel to Jurassic World was a done deal. And even though it’s still currently listed as Untitled Jurassic World Sequel, production on the monstrous follow-up film has officially begun. We get our first glimpse behind the scenes of director J.A. Bayona‘s sequel thanks to returning star Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dallas Howard, who comes back as Clair, revealed a photo from the set of Untitled Jurassic World Sequel earlier today as production ramps up in anticipation of a June 22, 2018 release date. Chris Pratt also returns as Owen, though it’ll be without Jurassic World co-star Jake Johnson, who is not expected to join the sequel. New additions this go round include the recently announced James Cromwell, as well as Ted Levine, Toby JonesRafe Spall, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda, though no character details are available.

Here’s how Dallas Howard announced her arrival to the set of Jurassic World 2:

Yeah, not much, but it’s better than a green screen. Here’s hoping the new and returning cast and creative team drum up something a little more original in the sequel rather than a retread of nostalgic properties, but since the last film proved so lucrative, I’m not expecting any wholesale changes. As long as it doesn’t have a T. rex drinking out of a suburban swimming pool, it should still be better than 1997’s The Lost World.

Image via Universal Pictures

