‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Story Details Revealed After That Terrifying Trailer

Before you go any farther, it’s probably best to make sure you’ve watched the brand-new trailer for J.A. Bayona‘s upcoming prehistoric sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It’ll go a long way towards setting the stage for what we’re about to reveal. Scripted by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, this sequel has some strong throwbacks to 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, for better or worse, but the devil dinosaur is in the details. The story details, that is.

Now that the trailer has been revealed, EW has a solid breakdown of the movie’s big plot points along with commentary from the cast and crew. It’s a tad spoilery, especially since it goes into some details that you might have glossed over in watching the trailer, so it’s best to avoid if you want to go into movie cold. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.

Writer-executive producer Trevorrow described the fallout from the movie’s early events as follows:

“You have this extinction-level event on that island, and the world is looking at these creatures that we created and asking, ‘Well, what is our right? Do we let them die because we created them and they shouldn’t be here in the first place, or do we have a responsibility to save them?’”

In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we find Claire as an activist for dinosaur rights and welfare as part of the organization she founded, Dinosaur Protection Group. As Dallas Howard describes her character’s change of heart:

“Basically, her sense of purpose now is to ensure that these animals have the same protections as any other endangered species.”

Claire will team up with John Hammond’s former partner Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) in order to launch a rescue mission seen in the trailers and transport them to Lockwood’s specially created sanctuary in America. And as her attention and affection shifts towards the dinosaurs, it’ll also move away from Owen, at least until she needs him. Pratt comments on that dynamic:

“She appeals to my better self when she brings up Blue because she’s still alive. Claire’s going to try to get the dinosaur out of harm’s way, and I can join her if I want. And, of course, I do. Spoiler alert: We go back. I’m in the movie!”

Despite the disastrous rescue attempt that follows, Owen, Claire, and newcomer Franklin (Smith) manage to escape the island with their gathered dinosaurs, two by two, and return to Lockwood’s estate, only to discover that it’s more than he originally revealed. Trevorrow teased that part of the tale:

“Whether that’s a sanctuary or not is all part of where the story takes you. The worst instincts of mankind are revealed. The first film was very clearly about corporate greed. This is just about human greed.”

The exploration of that greed was on brief display in the new trailer, as was the house of horrors that our heroes and various dinosaurs are apparently trapped in. Executive Producer Steven Spielberg spoke about how that set piece plays into Bayona’s strengths:

“It has a wonderfully, deliciously scary third act. J.A. knows how to create terror, but he also knows how to orchestrate it so you’re not brutalized by it, and he has the gift of restraint. But when he needs to open up the throttle, he really knows how.”

Dallas Howard elaborated:

“What becomes scary about it is it becomes more contained, like we have an Indoraptor in a little girl’s bedroom. That’s a kind of hell that we haven’t seen in a Jurassic movie. It’s surreal to see dinosaurs in that kind of an environment. And let me just tell you, there’s so much carnage!”

