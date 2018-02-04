‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Super Bowl Trailer Is Full of Fire and Fury

0

The Jurassic World 2 Super Bowl trailer has been released online, offering an extended look at the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The sequel finds Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly reprising their roles as screenwriters, but A Monster Calls and The Impossible filmmaker J.A. Bayona takes over directing duties. The sequel picks up pretty much where Jurassic World left off, but this time Owen (Chris Pratt) convinces Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to return to Isla Nublar. Why? Because a volcano threatens to destroy every single living dinosaur left on the island, which was abandoned after the devastating events of Jurassic World.

It’ll be interesting to see how the sequel navigates some obvious questions with regards to its plot (chiefly, why?), but Trevorrow previously teased that there’s an entire half of the movie that has yet to be shown in the marketing materials. It appears some of that may be on display in this new Super Bowl spot, as we see a brand new breed of dinosaur terrorizing a young child’s bedroom. Do the dinosaurs go back to the Continental United States a la The Lost World, or is this some substation on the island? I’m guessing it’s the former, which makes Fallen Kingdom far more intriguing than it initially seemed to be. Bayona’s sensibilities hew a bit darker, and he’s pretty excellent at crafting tension, so at the very least this looks to be like quite a scary affair.

Check out the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl trailer below. The film also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22nd.