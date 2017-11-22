‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: First Teaser Features Chris Pratt and His Baby Raptor Buddy

Producer Colin Trevorrow has released a brief first look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featuring Chris Pratt being affectionate towards a baby raptor. In the last movie, is raptors turned against him, but whatever. To be fair, this doesn’t really tell us anything about the film, and it’s just keeping the film in the public consciousness ahead of what’s sure to be a particularly competitive summer blockbuster season.
It will be interesting to see how they market this one in the months ahead. While some expected Jurassic World to be a hit, few thought it would be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The question now becomes if Jurassic World was just scratching a nostalgic itch for viewers, or if the audience is eager to return to this world and these characters.
Check out the brief video below. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22, 2018 and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Jeff Goldblum.
From our Jurassic family to yours. @FilmBayona @PrattPrattPratt @BryceDHoward @LeDoctor #FALLENKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/KiR3et9Vx1
— Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 22, 2017
Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:
With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pratt and Howard are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.
Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World’s director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the team of filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer.