‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: First Teaser Features Chris Pratt and His Baby Raptor Buddy

Producer Colin Trevorrow has released a brief first look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featuring Chris Pratt being affectionate towards a baby raptor. In the last movie, is raptors turned against him, but whatever. To be fair, this doesn’t really tell us anything about the film, and it’s just keeping the film in the public consciousness ahead of what’s sure to be a particularly competitive summer blockbuster season.

It will be interesting to see how they market this one in the months ahead. While some expected Jurassic World to be a hit, few thought it would be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The question now becomes if Jurassic World was just scratching a nostalgic itch for viewers, or if the audience is eager to return to this world and these characters.

Check out the brief video below. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22, 2018 and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Jeff Goldblum.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: