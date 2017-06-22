‘Jurassic World 2’ Reveals Official Title and First Poster

0

We’re one year away from the Jurassic World sequel, and to mark the occasion, Universal has debuted the first poster for the movie, which reveals the official title. The new Jurassic World film will be titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The poster also sports the tagline, “Life finds a way,” quoting Ian Malcolm’s famous edict.

So what does the title mean for J.A. Bayona’s film? Who knows! Producer Colin Trevorrow says that the movie is “A Spanish horror thriller with dinosaurs,” but that still doesn’t make a lot of sense. That sentence actually just sounds like world salad, but hopefully we’ll have a better idea of what Bayona is going for whenever the first trailer comes along. For his part, Trevorrow says that the new movie will explore themes that haven’t really been addressed before in the Jurassic Park franchise:

“It’s definitely about our greed and the depths of depravity that humans will sink in order to satisfy their need for profit. We’re certainly continuing with a lot of those themes but in different ways. But without spoiling anything there’s definitely new themes that have never been examined in a Jurassic movie before that we’ve gotten into that I really think will expand people’s idea of what these movies can be, that it’s not just people running away from dinosaurs on an island.”

Generously, Trevorrow also says that he thinks that Fallen Kingdom will be better than his own Jurassic World movie:

“I gotta tell you man, I think that’s gonna be a better movie. I just do. It’s just deeper, it’s more character-based, it definitely leans into suspense especially in the second half. It does have the big action in the middle and there’s a sequence in the middle that I’ve been watching…I’ve started to see stuff come together and it’s just insane.”

What do you want to see in the Jurassic World sequel? And what do you think the title “Fallen Kingdom” implies? Sound off in the comments section.

Jurassic World opens June 22, 2018 and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Toby Jones, James Cromwell, BD Wong, and Rafe Spall.