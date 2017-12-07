Full ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teases a Darker Sequel

0

Universal Pictures has released the full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the $1.6 billion grossing “rebootquel” Jurassic World. Filmmaker J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible) steps into the director’s chair this time around as Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow moved on to developing Star Wars: Episode IX (a film he ultimately exited). Trevorrow is still mighty involved here, though, as he co-wrote the screenplay with Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly and served as an executive producer.

The story finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to Isla Nublar in the hopes of evacuating some of the dinosaurs off the island, which is in the midst of a devastation volcanic eruption.

While the story idea behind the sequel is kind of silly—that Owen would be emotionally invested to return to the island because he helped train/raise Blue—I will say the tone of this thing is what makes me intrigued. Bayona appears to be going full-on horror with this film, and not in a pseudo-horror way like the first Jurassic World. This movie looks genuinely frightening, as it puts both the humans and dinosaurs in an equal amount of peril, with both simply trying to survive. Add in a truly cinematic eye that highlights the scale of the dinosaurs, and there’s some really terrific imagery here.

Check out the Jurassic World 2 trailer teaser below. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.