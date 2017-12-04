New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser Reveals More Dino Action

0

The full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom lands later this week, but we’ve already got a taste of the dino mayhem. Yesterday, Universal Pictures revealed the first teaser for the sequel from A Monster Calls director J.A. Bayona, including a dino-stampede, some dilapidated gyroscopes, and a freaking volcano, and today, producer Colin Trevorrow has released yet another tiny teaser, showing off a little bit more of the dinosaur action we can expect from the blockbuster sequel. I’m now sure if 15-second increments are the best way to conjure awe and excitement, but alas, marketing gonna market.

Fallen Kingdom finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to the fold after the fallout of Jurassic World, encountering even more terrifying brand new dinosaurs — and the return of Jeff Goldblum as fan-favorite and internet meme Dr. Ian Malcolm. The full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives on Thursday, December 7th.

Check out the new Jurassic World 2 trailer teaser below. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and BD Wong. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.