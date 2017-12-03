‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Teaser Finds Chris Pratt on the Run

0

Universal Pictures has released the official trailer teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the sequel to the $1.6 billion grossing “rebootquel” Jurassic World. Filmmaker J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible) steps into the director’s chair this time around as Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow moved on to developing Star Wars: Episode IX (a film he ultimately exited). Trevorrow is still mighty involved here, though, as he co-wrote the screenplay with Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly and served as an executive producer.

The story finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to the fold after the fallout of Jurassic World, encountering brand new dinosaurs that offer even more terror than before.

The full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to hit this coming Thursday, December 7th, so this 15-second trailer teaser is more of an announcement than anything. But we do see Pratt’s character on the run not only from dinosaurs, but also what looks to be an erupting volcano. The sequence appears to take place on the same island as Jurassic World given the dilapidated gyroscope, so one wonders if this story finds Pratt and Howard’s characters returning to Isla Nublar once again. I suppose we’ll find out on Thursday.

Check out the Jurassic World 2 trailer teaser below. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.