‘Jurassic World 3’ Bringing Back Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum in Key Roles

Colin Trevorrow has found a way to bring back the original cast of Jurassic Park, as the director announced that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are set to reprise their iconic roles in Jurassic World 3.

Trevorrow revealed the exciting news at a Collider-hosted screening of Jurassic World at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Tuesday night. And not only will Dern, Neill and Goldblum all be back, but they’ll all have sizable roles in the sequel. While Goldblum appeared in a small role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dern only returned to the franchise for a brief cameo in Jurassic Park III. Dern’s popularity as an actress has soared in the interim, and audiences will surely be tickled by the return of Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 remain encased in amber, but Trevorrow will direct and co-write the script with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising). When we last left the Jurassic World movies, a dinosaur auction had gone horribly wrong and the dinosaurs kept in the mansion had been unleashed upon the world by a little clone girl who felt a kinship with the animals.

Trevorrow recently released the short film Battle at Big Rock, which picks up one year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and shows the dinosaurs living in our world and creating a fight for survival. It remains to be seen whether or not the closing chapter of the Jurassic World trilogy follows suit (presumably it does since what would be the point of releasing the dinosaurs otherwise), but at least we’ll have the original Jurassic trio entering the fray.

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

