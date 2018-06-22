‘Jurassic World Evolution’ Review: Like ‘Roller Coaster Tycoon’ with Dinosaurs

0

Genre: Business simulation

Mode: Single-player

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Developer: Frontier Developments

Release Date: Available now

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’d be like to build your own Jurassic Park and manage angry guests, disease outbreaks, and dinosaur-on-the-loose breakouts, Jurassic World Evolution is the game you’ve been waiting for. While the game is based on the 2015 film Jurassic World and indeed includes voice acting from stars Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum (the latter of whom reprises his Jurassic Park role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), the tie-ins to the film franchise are negligible at best, and thankfully Jurassic World Evolution goes all-in on allowing the player to build and manage multiple Jurassic World theme parks.

Indeed, this is a business simulation game in the vein of Roller Coaster Tycoon and Sim City, as you work to build your parks on various islands with increasing degrees of difficulty and rewards. Natural disasters and saboteurs throw a wrench into the best-laid plans, but you’ll also have to tangle with dinosaurs on the loose and profitability. Jurassic World Evolution refreshingly allows the player to get hands-on with these tasks, however, and in the legion of business simulator games, this one is the goods.