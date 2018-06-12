‘Jurassic World Evolution’ Trailer: Build Your Own Jurassic World

0

The official game trailer for Jurassic World Evolution has been released online, and this thing looks fun. The game hails from Frontier Developments and Universal and launched today on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, where players are put in charge of the Jurassic World theme park and have the opportunity to create and manage their own Jurassic World. The game apparently expands the mythology of Jurassic World, and indeed Jeff Goldblum reprises his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, guiding players through the moral choices and tactical decisions they face as they attempt to make Jurassic World operational.

This game is basically Sim City for Jurassic Park and I am here for it. It’s a bit of a tie-in to the Jurassic World, with Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong reprising their roles from the film. Additionally, it was announced today that six new dinosaurs will be available to use in the game for free on June 22nd, from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom—including the Indoraptor.

Check out the Jurassic World Evolution trailer below. The game is available digital-first as a downloadable title for PC on Steam, and for console on PlayStation Network and the Xbox Games Store. A physical release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be available in stores on July 3rd.