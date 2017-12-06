‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Features a LOT of Dinosaurs

0

The first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due to hit the web tomorrow, but in the meantime, Universal has released a nearly three-minute behind-the-scenes video from the highly anticipated creature feature. This making-of featurette shows off Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles, along with writer Colin Trevorrow and director J.A. Bayona showcasing the highlights of the film’s production. There’s a heavy emphasis on not only dinosaur nostalgia, but also the dinos themselves, both the fact that the Jurassic World sequel will feature practical, animatronic animals and that there will be a lot of them. Like, a lot.

As for the plot, you can glean quite a bit from watching this production featurette, so if you’re at all spoiler-phobic, avoid watching it. Here’s what we do know about the movie so far: It’s set several years after the previous film and will return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of the dinosaurs that now roam free in the former tourist park. Dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Pratt) and previous park manager Claire Dearing (Dallas Howard) are now tasked with preventing the second extinction of these dinos. We’ll see how it all shakes out when the film hits theaters on June 22, 2018.

Watch the behind-the-scenes featurette for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below, and be sure to keep an eye out tomorrow for the first full trailer:

