‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Crosses $1 Billion at the Worldwide Box Office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has some T-Rex sized footprints to follow in when it comes to the box office, but the latest Jurassic sequel just took the first big step. Fallen Kingdom has officially crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, following its predecessor into the billion dollar club. Fallen Kingdom is now the 35th film to accomplish the milestone and seventh film to cross $1 billion for Universal.

Rolling into its third frame (with Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp poised to take a bite out of the weekend box office), Fallen Kingdom has tallied a domestic total of $304.8 million and $700.7 million overseas to a grand total of $1, 005.5 billion, with Japan still to come. The film has roared to $245.2 million in China alone, where it currently sits as the fifth-highest-grossing Western film of all time.

Other top-grossing markets include the UK & Ireland with $47 million, Korea with $45.8 million, Mexico with $26.4 million, France with $24.6 million, Germany with $23 million, Spain with $22 million, and Taiwan with $20 million.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) and starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up three years after the events of the franchise relaunch Jurassic World, following a mission to rescue the dinosaurs from a new threat of extinction. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who returned to write and produce the sequel, Jurassic World earned 1.671 billion in the summer of 2015. Fallen Kingdom isn’t expected to reach those monstrous heights, but hitting the billion mark is a big win for the studio and the franchise.

