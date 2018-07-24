‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Blu-ray Release Date & Features Revealed

0

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is roaring onto Blu-ray this September, and it’s me, your resident Fallen Kingdom defender, here to give you all the details on what to expect from the home video release. Don’t come looking for deleted scenes or commentary, you won’t find any on this release unfortunately, but there’s a whole lot of behind-the-scenes content with over an hour’s worth of bonus material.

That includes Chris Pratt‘s Jurassic Journals from the set, lots of featurettes, and a number of cast and crew interviews (including Bryce Dallas Howard interviewing press tour BFF Chris Pratt), and a clip titled “Monster in the Mansion,” which features director J.A. Bayona discussing how his third act set-piece was influenced by Dracula. I’m praying that last one’s secretly a feature-length documentary.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives on Digital and via the digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on September 4, 2018, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM, DVD and On Demand on September 18, 2018, Additionally, Universal is dropping a Jurassic five-film collection on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD on September 18, 2018,

Here’s the breakdown of bonus features exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital:

The KINGDOM Evolves – Filmmakers discuss how the second chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy pushes the franchise in a new direction.

Return to Hawaii – Cast and crew discuss shooting the film in Hawaii.

Island Action – A behind-the-scenes look at the bunker scene and runaway gyrosphere sequence.

Aboard the Arcadia – Cast and crew discuss working with the animatronic dinosaurs.

Start the Bidding! – A behind-the-scenes look at the auction scene.

And here are the bonus features you’ll find on DVD, 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and Digital: