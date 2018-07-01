Weekend Box Office: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Rules But Drops Nearly 60%

0

The first frame of July 2018 goes to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, far and away the winner of the box office battle this weekend. The dino flick did, however, drop an unexpected 59.5% from its opening weekend, a substantial falling off that’s among the franchise’s highest. Universal likely isn’t too worried since the sequel has generated over $932 million at the worldwide box office, nearly three-quarters of which comes from international markets. It’ll be put to the test here in the States when The First Purge opens this July 4th holiday followed by Marvel’s latest, Ant-Man and the Wasp this weekend. After that, JW:FK should get another boost when it opens in Japan on July 13th.

The domestic picture for Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is even sunnier: The film has nearly $440 million in the States for a total of $646.8 million overall, enough to give it the second spot among Pixar’s top total earners (behind Finding Dory, for now) and the third-highest animated feature film overall behind Finding Dory and Shrek 2. Though it won’t help the film’s domestic record-breaking goals, Incredibles 2 has yet to open in a ton of international markets, so expect the extended summer rollout to pump those overall numbers up for weeks and months to come.

If you followed along with the Friday Box Office report, these estimates look almost identical except for the fact that the Mr. Rogers pic Won’t You Be My Neighbor? ousted horror hit Hereditary for the tenth overall spot. And another note on Sanju: Despite only opening in 356 U.S. theaters, the Indian biopic earned a solid $2.55 million this weekend and opened in India proper with $21.6 million, Fox’s second-largest opening ever in that market.

Here’s how the Top 10 finished out this weekend (via Box Office Mojo):