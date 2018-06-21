‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Let’s Talk about that Bonkers Ending

0

Spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The existence of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom seems to be to set up Jurassic World 3. The entire movie is mostly just characters running around, first on an volcanic island and then in a mansion, and then you get to the climax of the film. All the dinosaurs, who have been caged in the same room and are now struggling to get free after a poison gas has been released into that room, are about to die. There’s a big red button that will release all of the dinosaurs to the outside. After Claire reluctantly decides not to push the button, Maisie, who discovered she was a clone like the dinosaurs, pushes the button, arguing, “They’re just like me,” (because I guess Maisie would also destroy the worldwide ecosystem if she were let outside). The dinosaurs escape, kill Eli Mills on their way, and then dinosaurs are in the wild. We are moving to a literal Jurassic World.

The big climax, which the post-credits scene hammers home as we see dinosaurs flying around Las Vegas, is the concluding chapter of this trilogy, which Colin Trevorrow is set to direct, is that we now have to reckon with dinosaurs outside of a park and in the real world. We got a glimpse of that in The Lost World: Jurassic Park when a T-Rex ran wild in San Diego, but presumably Jurassic World 3 would seriously up the stakes by having dinosaurs roam free around the globe with our heroes in charge of stopping and/or saving them.

But based on what we’ve seen so far, it seems like something Trevorrow and co-writer Derek Connolly really want to bring to fruition is weaponized dinosaurs. Both Hoskins in Jurassic World and Eli in Fallen Kingdom see the value of using dinosaurs as weapons, arguing that mankind has used animals in warfare for centuries. While this is obviously a really dumb idea in an industrial age where you can have a tank instead of a dinosaur, that’s not going to stop the writers from finally realizing their vision of weaponized dinos.

Of course, that’s just a theory on my part, but I’d be shocked if we didn’t see some people having captured dinosaurs and used them for warfare. However, you have to keep in mind the whole “Life finds a way” thing since only one of each species escaped and yet the ending of Fallen Kingdom indicates that we’ll now have to share the world with dinosaurs for the foreseeable future. The question is how fast the dinosaurs will be able to breed and what will be mankind’s response. Will we see jet fighters squaring off against a T-Rex? Will we see special ops teams trying to take down raptors? The existence of either set piece wouldn’t surprise me.

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

