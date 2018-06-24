‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: What Did You Think?

0

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now in theaters. In the new sequel, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) are recruited into trying to save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode due to a volcanic eruption. However, it turns out that the plan’s benefactors are not as benevolent as they appear to be.

Haleigh Foutch liked the film, and I encourage you to read her review. My spoiler-filled review will post on Monday, but briefly, I didn’t really care for the film that much. I think it’s filled with lazy screenwriting and careless mistakes that always err on the side of stupidity or convenience. One could argue that it’s a careless movie about the carelessness of humanity, but I think that’s giving the filmmakers a little too much credit.

And yet Jurassic World has ended up becoming a fairly divisive franchise. We got quite a lot of angry responses to Adam Chitwood’s reasonable and correct editorial that Jurassic Park is not a franchise, and even though the sequels have borne out that premise to be true, others feel like the Jurassic films deserve to be a series and have created a strong franchise. While I vehemently disagree with that position, it’s always a good thing when we’re talking about how blockbusters factor into the larger landscape rather than consuming and quickly forgetting what we’ve just seen.

