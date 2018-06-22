Movie Review Talk: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, ‘Boundaries’, and ‘Hearts Beat Loud’

0

Welcome to the latest episode of Movie Review Talk with Scott Mantz! On this episode, Scott, Claudia Puig and Kara Warner are discussing three new releases – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Boundaries, and Hearts Beat Loud.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and James Cromwell. It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.

Boundaries is from writer/director Shawn Feste and stars Vera Farmiga, Lewis MacDougall, Christopher Plummer, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kristen Schaal, Bobby Cannavale, and Christopher Lloyd. Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged, pot-dealing, carefree father Jack across country after being kicked out of a nursing home.

Hearts Beat Loud from writer/director Brett Haley and co-written by Marc Basch stars Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Toni Collette, Ted Danson, and Blythe Danner. In the hip Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, single dad and record store owner Frank is preparing to send his hard-working daughter Sam off to college, while being forced to close his vintage shop. Hoping to stay connected through their shared musical passions, Frank urges Sam to turn their weekly “jam sesh” into a father-daughter live act. After their first song becomes an Internet breakout, the two embark on a journey of love, growing up and musical discovery.