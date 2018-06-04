Exclusive Look at the ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Poster Available with Advance Ticket Purchase

0

We at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive first look at the brand new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster that will be available as a complimentary gift with the purchase of advance tickets to the film through Fandango, while supplies last. This new poster is chock-full of dinosaurs, which is in keeping with director J.A. Bayona’s (A Monster Calls) take on the sequel. The follow-up takes place three years after the events of Jurassic World and finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) returning to the now abandoned Isla Nublar to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a brewing volcano that threatens to make the animals once again extinct. But their expedition is not what it seems, and after uncovering a conspiracy, Owen and Claire find themselves in a race against greed, corporatism, and murderous dinosaurs.

The poster teases the volcano, but also a wealth of dinosaurs, as it was previously revealed that Fallen Kingdom will feature more dinosaurs than any other Jurassic Park movie ever. There’s the Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, of course, but also a peek at the brand new Fallen Kingdom dino, the genetically engineered Indoraptor.

Written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the film also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22nd.