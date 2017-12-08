Colin Trevorrow Says ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is ‘The Impossible’ Meets ‘The Orphanage’ with Dinosaurs

0

While attending the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom panel at this year’s CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, director J. A. Bayona and writer/producer Colin Trevorrow shared some new information about the much-anticipated sequel during their Q&A with Erico Borgo from Omelete.

As you’ve now seen in the first trailer, it’s set four years after the previous film and will return to Isla Nublar where a volcano threatens the lives of the dinosaurs that now roam free in the former tourist park. Dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and previous park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) are now tasked with preventing the second extinction of these dinos. Of course action ensues.

While some people think of the Jurassic Park films as simple popcorn and soda movies, Trevorrow has previously mentioned Fallen Kingdom aims to be more than that:

“It’s definitely about our greed and the depths of depravity that humans will sink in order to satisfy their need for profit. We’re certainly continuing with a lot of those themes but in different ways. But without spoiling anything there’s definitely new themes that have never been examined in a Jurassic movie before that we’ve gotten into that I really think will expand people’s idea of what these movies can be, that it’s not just people running away from dinosaurs on an island.”

During the panel at CCXP, Trevorrow revealed a bit more about the sequel by saying the film will feature a moral debate on whether or not the dinosaurs deserve to be saved, or if they should be left alone to go extinct. So besides being a big summer movie, it’s going to hopefully get people talking about real world issues.

Trevorrow and Bayona also shared a lot of other new information and I’ve listed it out below. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22, 2018 and also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, BD Wong, and Jeff Goldblum.

Bayona talked about how he wanted to make sure the sequel brings the fear and how everything about the film is massive. Went on to say making the film was the biggest challenge of his life.

Colin Trevorrow said he wanted Bayona to direct the sequel because of The Orphanage. He revealed Steven Spielberg wanted him because of The Impossible. Trevorrow went on to say the film has parts that are similar from both films which is why he was perfect for the job.

Trevorrow called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “The Impossible meets The Orphanage with dinosaurs.”

They both talked about how Fallen Kingdom has the most dinosaurs of any Jurassic movie and there are tons of surprises no one knows about yet.

If you’re nervous the movie is just what you see in the trailer, think again. They revealed the marketing (so far) only features events from the first half of the movie. Trevorrow said the second half of the movie is a surprise.

Bayona talked about how he spent a lot of time making sure every shot was exactly how he wanted it and being influenced by Alfred Hitchcock on the film.

Bayona revealed there are two or three action set pieces in the film.

The biggest action set piece is in the middle of the film and then the film starts to tighten the screws with suspense. Both talked about how this breaks with the typical Hollywood movie where the biggest action scene is towards the end.

When they were asked where the film takes place they would only say the island. They debated saying more but they both agreed it would be a spoiler to reveal where the film goes next. Based on what they were saying, I think the second act of the film takes place on the island, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard trying to save as many dinosaurs as they can. What happens next I have no idea.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom starts with the moral debate on whether or not the dinosaurs deserve to be saved or if they be left alone to go extinct. We’re going to see people debating if they should be treated like other animals on the planet and what we will do with them now. This is probably where Jeff Goldblum makes an appearance.

With Fallen Kingdom set for release next summer, I’m sure we’re going to learn a lot more about the sequel in the coming months. While you wait, you can check out the new synopsis for the film below along with some links to our previous coverage.