Watch: ‘Jurassic World’ Animated Series Heads to Netflix; First Trailer Revealed

DreamWorks Animation today announced Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an animated action-adventure series, set to debut globally on Netflix in 2020. The new program comes as as part of the companies’ ongoing multi-year agreement to produce original animated kids and family programming. Set within the same timeline as the 2015 blockbuster film, Jurassic World, the Netflix original series is inspired by the multi-billion-dollar franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. You can get a glimpse of said campers in the new poster for the upcoming series, but you can also glimpse the dino dangers that lurk on the island in a new video.

Watch the first teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below:

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous builds on a successful five-year relationship between DreamWorks Animation and Netflix that has seen 18 original series debut on the service, including the Tales of Arcadia trilogy from Guillermo del Toro, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Spirit Riding Free, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business. Following NBCUniversal’s acquisition of the studio, DreamWorks Animation and Netflix expanded their relationship to include first looks at animated series based on Universal Pictures properties as well as original and acquired IP. DreamWorks Animation has a number of additional series slated to debut on Netflix in 2019, including Archibald’s Next Big Thing from executive producer Tony Hale and the highly anticipated Fast & Furious animated series.