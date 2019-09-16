Watch Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World’ Short Film, ‘Battle at Big Rock’

0

Colin Trevorrow‘s Jurassic World-inspired short film Battle at Big Rock is now available for your viewing pleasure. Complete with bonafide Hollywood talent both in front of the camera and behind it, this short film takes place in a world where humans and dinosaurs co-exist, though not always peacefully. Carnivores are going to do what they were evolved to do, just the same as veggiesaurs, but in our modern world these prehistoric predators are discovering that we humans can make for some tasty morsels. The bad news for these big guys is that our ability to use tools and work together still gives us the evolutionary advantage, as seen in this new short.

Clearly an homage to moments from the Jurassic Park franchise, Trevorrow’s short feels a bit like a spiritual sequel of sorts to The Lost World, specifically the somewhat dysfunctional family unit that’s taking residence in an RV. Sure, in the movie, that vehicle is less recreational and more of a mobile lab while the short sees it put to use for its original purpose, but the dino DNA is still there in the frames. Luckily, no one uses gymnastics to dispatch a hungry dinosaur this time around, but you’ll have to watch to see how it all ends up.

Check out the new short film below:

Watch the all-new short film Battle at Big Rock now. BATTLE AT BIG ROCK is an all-new short film directed by Colin Trevorrow, written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. The short takes place one year after the events of the last Jurassic World film in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living in our world. The story follows a family of four whose encounter with these wild animals becomes a terrifying fight for survival. Starring:

André Holland

Natalie Martinez

Melody Hurd

Pierson Salvador

About Jurassic World

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

Be sure to see how Battle at Big Rock came to be by checking out our recent write-ups linked below: