Colin Trevorrow Announces ‘Battle at Big Rock’, a ‘Jurassic World’ Short Film Debuting on FX

0

Before Colin Trevorrow returns to Jurassic World for the third film in the franchise, the director is apparently giving audiences a glimpse on the small screen. Trevorrow announced today plans for Battle at Big Rock, a “Jurassic World Short Film” debuting on FX on Sunday, September 15. Accompanying the announcement were Jeff Goldblum‘s ominous words from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: “These creatures were here before us. And if we’re not careful, they’ll be here after.”

Battle at Big Rock was reportedly written by Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising), features cinematography by Larry Fong (Kong: Skull Island), and a score from Amie Doherty (Legion). In front of the camera, the short film will star André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador.

For even more on the project, keep your eyes peeled to Collider tomorrow. Our own Steve Weintraub will have an exclusive interview with Trevorrow as well as a few images from the short film. Trevorrow directed 2015’s Jurassic World—itself a sequel/reboot to Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park trilogy—which stomped its way to $1.6 billion worldwide. The filmmaker co-wrote the sequel with Derek Connolly, handing over the director’s chair to J.A. Bayona.

Check out the official poster for Battle at Big Rock below, followed by Trevorrow’s tweets announcing the project.

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK

A Jurassic World Short Film

Sunday September 15 on FX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 10, 2019