‘Just Getting Started’ Trailer: Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones Are Gonna Fight

Broad Green Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Just Getting Started. The film stars Morgan Freeman as the upbeat and charismatic manager of a luxury Palm Springs resort called Villa Capri whose status is threatened by the arrival of a newcomer, played by Tommy Lee Jones. Matters are made even more complicated when it’s revealed that Freeman’s character is actually in witness protection after testifying against the mob.

The film hails from Tin Cup and Bull Durham writer/director Ron Shelton, and thus has a bit of a throwback vibe to the kinds of comedies that were made quite frequently in the 90s. The cast here is terrific, with Rene Russo and Joe Pantoliano joining the ensemble, and this feels like one of those crowdpleasers that quietly does really well at the box office.

Check out the Just Getting Started trailer below. The film also stars Jane Seymour, George Wallace, Glenne Headly, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Graham Beckel, and Elizabeth Ashley. Just Getting Started opens in theaters on December 8th.