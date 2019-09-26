‘Just Mercy’ Cast on Their Riveting Legal Drama

0

–

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Destin Daniel Cretton’s adaptation of Bryan Stevenson’s memoir Just Mercy. The film is based on a true story and follows a civil rights defense attorney (Michael B. Jordan) trying to free a wrongfully incarcerated death row inmate (Jamie Foxx). Just Mercy also stars Brie Larson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rafe Spall, Rob Morgan, Karan Kendrick and Tim Blake Nelson.

Before the world premiere, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Karan Kendrick came by the Collider studio to talk about the film. During the interview, they talked about their reaction reading the script for the first time, who they play, the power of movies, how they got ready for their roles, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

We also need to send a big thank you to our presenting sponsor Nordstrom Canada and supporting partners Marriott Bonvoy and Ciroc Vodka for supporting the Collider Lounge at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and helping to make these interviews happen.

Rob Morgan, Karan Kendrick, Tim Blake Nelson, O’Shea Jackson:

What was it like making the film?

How movies can talk about uncomfortable subject matter.

What was it like reading the script for the first time?

Who they each play in the film.

What did they do to get into their character?

The official synopsis for Just Mercy is here: