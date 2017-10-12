Facebook Messenger

New ‘Justice League’ Teasers Highlight Aquaman & Bring the Team Together

by      October 12, 2017

0

justice-league-movie-slice-4

Get ready for loads of Justice League teasers. With the latest DCEU pic landing in theaters next month, the marketing campaign is in full swing and today brings two new promo videos; a brief teaser that brings the team together and another of AT&T’s first look exclusives, and this one serves up a crash course on Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman.

I imagine we’ll see more of these character featurettes in the coming weeks, but I’m not surprised to see the studio giving Aquaman a big push considering his James Wan-directed solo film is next up on the release slate. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how much screen time is devoted to the Atlantean superhero in comparison to the rest of the team. Early footage has revealed that we’ll visit Aquaman’s under-water kingdom and we’ll also meet Amber Heard‘s Mera and Willem Dafoe‘s Vulko, so it certainly looks like the team up pic is setting the stage for his solo outing, but after Zack Snyder‘s departure from the film and Joss Whedon‘s reshoots, it’s hard to know what to expect from Justice League at this point.

Justice League arrives in theaters on November 17 and also stars Gal GadotEzra MillerJason Momoa, Henry CavillRay Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Billy Crudup, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, and J.K. Simmons. Watch the new teasers below.

For more of the latest Justice League news, check out the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

