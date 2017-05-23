‘Justice League’: Close-Up Pics of Aquaman and Wonder Woman’s Costumes

0

One of the highlights at this year’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas was the Warner Bros. booth. That’s because as soon as you walk onto the convention floor, they had all of the Justice League movie costumes on display (excerpt Superman), and they also revealed a pretty cool promotional billboard for the movie.

While we previously posted close-up shots of Batman’s new costume, The Flash, and Cyborg, for our last costume article we’ve got close-up shots of Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

As you’ll see with Wonder Woman, it looks identical to her costume from her solo movie and what we previously saw in Batman v Superman. But for Aquaman, it’s great to see something that doesn’t look like it was made in Wayne Labs. Aquaman’s costume comes from a different civilization and it should look and feel a lot different — and it does.

Check out the close-up images of Aquaman and Wonder Woman’s costumes below along with the new Justice League poster/billboard. Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

click on any image for high-res