Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See ‘Justice League’

I really don’t have any idea what to expect from Justice League. You basically have a tentpole superhero film that’s coming from two drastically different directors—Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon. Furthermore, you have a film that was in production before Wonder Woman let everyone at Warner Bros. know that a positive, cheerful superhero story was still more than welcome at multiplexes. However the film turns out, I think we’re definitely going to see Justice League as a turning point picture in the history of the DCEU, and that makes it worthy of discussion. But before you discuss it, you have to see it.

Check out the latest trailer for Justice League below. The film opens November 17th and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller.

