‘Justice League’: Ben Affleck Promises a “Much More Traditional Batman” This Time

In Warner Bros.’ DCEU, Ben Affleck has become the latest big-screen iteration of both Bruce Wayne and Batman thanks to a title turn in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a cowled cameo of sorts in the supervillain team-up, Suicide Squad. But this version of Batman is ever-changing, ever-evolving, just as the shared cinematic universe itself will be doing following the success of Wonder Woman and the arrival of Joss Whedon for Justice League, formerly a Zack Snyder solo effort. Changes, they are a comin’, but what does that mean for Affleck’s Batman?

In chatting with EW about the highly anticipated DC release that’s arriving this November 17th, Affleck revealed the shift in his character’s focus for the upcoming film. Comic book fans who prefer their Batman a little more on the traditional side–whatever that means, since the Caped Crusader has had literally decades worth of re-imaginings and interpretations–should be pleased by what he had to say.

For folks who missed out on the Bat-rage in Batman v Superman, Affleck’s here to catch you up:

BvS departed a little bit from the traditional Batman. He started out with all this rage directed at Superman, because of his coworkers who had died in the fight Superman had with Zod. He was holding on to a lot of anger, in a little bit of an irrational way.

To put it lightly. So what does this mean for his version of the character in Justice League?

[T]his is a much more traditional Batman. He’s heroic. He does things in his own way, but he wants to save people, help people … This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman’s usually been portrayed, and how he’s portrayed vis a vis the Justice League in the comics. This is more the Batman you would find if you opened up your average Batman comic book … not that it’s average. I think it’s a really cool story.

How does this new version of Batman play into the superhero team-up?