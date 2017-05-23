‘Justice League’: Get an Up Close Look at Batman’s New Costume

0

Steve Weintraub is at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and managed to snap photos of Batman’s new costume for Justice League. For those who don’t know, licensing expo is where vendors can get a sense of the upcoming movies studios have on display even if some of those movies don’t have official titles or production artwork yet. They’re not really meant for mass consumption (you will likely never see this stuff in your multiplex), but they at least give attendees an idea of what the studios have in store.

While we’ve caught some glimpses of Batman’s new Justice League costume, this is the first time we’ve really seen it up close, and it’s not as drastically different as I originally thought. Obviously, the goggles are the big new thing, and presumably they serve some kind of purpose unless Batman is just now super into steampunk, and if so, I will not judge his life decisions. The other major addition to this costume is the prevalence of straps, presumably to keep all of Batman’s muscles in place.

But overall, it’s pretty much the costume we saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The bat symbol is about the same size, and the texturing has been kept in place. I’m eager to find out why Bats has given himself a new look for the film. I’m guessing it has something to do with fighting off parademons.

Check out the close-up images of Batman’s new costume below. Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: