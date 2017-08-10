New ‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals Batman’s Fancy Ass Plane

0

When Justice League rolls around this November, Ben Affleck’s Batman won’t just be driving around in his same-old Batmobile we saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. This time Batman’s got wings. A new piece of concept art from the upcoming superhero team-up movie reveals “the Flying Fox,” which is Batman’s giant plane that will carry around fellow Justice League members Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Production designer Patrick Tatopouos, who reprises his duties from Batman v Superman, tells EW this plane can fit a lot of people and things:

“You can put three Batmobiles in the lower part of it. I didn’t want to do a sleek airplane; it needed to feel like an extremely avant-garde classic. With the maneuverability of a jet—but it can actually carry things. The bottom part of the jet is a huge cargo bay, which the Batmobile sits in. The second floor is like a control center, with computer terminals. The third story is the cockpit. Whatever floor you are on, you can see [the other] two stories.”

As for what this plane is used to combat, Affleck is tight-lipped about specific threats but he does name-drop The Magnificent Seven as a touchstone for the story that finds him putting the Justice League together in the first place:

“He brings them to the Batcave and lets them in on the central conflict of the story, who the enemy is,” Affleck says. “There’s a little bit of a Magnificent Seven aspect to it.”

Joss Whedon took over directing duties when Zack Snyder bowed out for personal reasons earlier this year, and Whedon oversaw some extensive reshoots and is also spearheading the post-production as the movie barrels towards its November 17th release date. How much the film will change from Snyder’s original vision is unclear, but we do know Batman will have a giant ass plane. Check out the concept art below, via EW.