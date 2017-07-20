‘Justice League’ Batmobile Revealed at SDCC

0

SDCC 2017 is underway, and we already have our first major reveal from the convention floor. Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Mattel debuted the first public look at the new Justice League Batmobile to fans last night, giving us a look at Ben Affleck’s upgraded ride for the highly anticipated DC Extended Universe team-up movie. Two high-resolution images have been provided, so fans at home can pour over every detail to figure out what clues (if any) for the plot of the film may be hidden on the vehicle.

I honestly can’t really tell the difference between this Batmobile and the one seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s very tank-like and battle-ready, complete with those machine guns, so it’ll be interesting to see how the vehicle is used in the context of the film as the heroes square off against the alien threat Steppenwolf and his parademons.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the finished Justice League compares to the one we’ve seen in trailers and will see in toys and long-lead marketing materials. Zack Snyder stepped down as director earlier this year to tend to a personal tragedy, while Joss Whedon is now steering the ship through post-production and reshoots. How much of the film will be retooled? We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m extremely eager to see the new trailer that Warner Bros. will surely drop during the film’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

For now, take a look at the Justice League Batmobile images below, and click here to catch up on all of Collider’s SDCC 2017 coverage thus far. Justice League also stars Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Ciaran Hinds and opens in theaters on November 17th.