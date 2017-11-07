‘Justice League’: Over 4 Minutes of B-Roll Takes You Behind the Scenes

0

With Justice League almost here, Warner Bros. has released the B-roll package for the movie. For those who don’t know, B-roll is footage than be spliced with larger packages so that if you’re cutting together an interview with the Justice League cast, you can spice it up with some behind-the-scenes footage. But if you just want to watch it raw, we’ve got you covered.

What’s most interesting here is that the B-roll presents Zack Snyder as the director of Justice League. There’s no footage of Joss Whedon, who oversaw the extensive reshoots, so Warner Bros’ official party line remains that because the film has a “Directed by Zack Snyder” credit on it, that’s the face we’re choosing to present. Let the official record show that Snyder, no matter how much this film differs from his original vision, is the “director” of Justice League. Also, as we’ve come to expect by this point, Henry Cavill is not included in pretty much any of the marketing materials. It makes me wonder how much he’ll be in the final film (my guess is that Superman shows up at the start of the third act).

Check out the Justice League B-roll footage above. The film opens November 17th and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: