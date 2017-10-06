‘Justice League’: New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Is All About the Cars

0

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Justice League has been released online, but instead of focusing on stunts or characters, this one is all about the cars. Mercedes cars, to be specific, as this is really just a four-minute commercial for the Mercedes car company. But Mercedes looks to have been an official partner on Justice League, as they provided some exclusive cars just for use in this film, so long as they prominently display the Mercedes logo.

Indeed, we get a close look at the Mercedes that serves as Wonder Woman’s preferred mode of transportation, which is kind of fun. But the cornerstone here is the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo, which was an idea that director Zack Snyder had. The car had only ever been offered up as a concept in the Gran Turismo video game, but Snyder decided it would be a swell fit for Bruce Wayne. So the Mercedes-Benz folks brought the vehicle to life for the film—albeit expanded about 10% to account for Ben Affleck’s 6’4” frame. It’s definitely a really cool car, and you can see Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Snyder himself geeking out over the vehicle in footage from the set in this here video.

Check out the video below, which is hopefully the first in many behind-the-scenes looks as we still don’t really know too much about how Justice League is coming together with Joss Whedon currently at the helm. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, and Ciaran Hinds and opens in theaters on November 17th.