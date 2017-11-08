Heroes: ‘Justice League’ Post Credit Scene In, Affleck’s Batman Out?

On this episode of Heroes (November 8, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Robert Meyer Burnett and Amy Dallen to bring you the latest from the world of Heroes and Villains and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Disney wants to buy 21st Century Fox
- Minor Mutations:
- Suicide Squad 2 to introduce Black Adam? The Wrap reported story has the team tracking a weapon of mass destruction and its Black Adam
- Brian Michael Bendis leaves Marvel Comics to sign exclusive contract to write for DC
- Ben Affleck is saying he is unsure if he is going to continue on as Batman after Justice League by stating “We’ll see what the future holds”
- WB President Toby Emmerich close to picking Flashpoint director
- CW’s The Flash showcases Elongated Man getting his costume
- J.K. Simmons would be down to play J. Jonah Jameson again if asked
- Kevin Feige says both the Leader and the Abomination are in a prison somewhere
- Amazon Prime announces an 8-episode series for The Boys - Garth Ennis and Darrick Robertson comic is being adapted by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
- Twitter Questions