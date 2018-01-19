Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ Blu-ray Does Not Have a Zack Snyder Cut

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Joelle Monique, Dennis Tzeng, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- Deadline has details on the role Leonardo DiCaprio is playing in Quentin Tarantino’s next film.
- A second Tomb Raider trailer has been released with more background on Lara Croft’s past, her desire to solve her father’s mysterious disappearance, and the emergence of Trinity.
- Warner Brothers has released details on the Justice League blu-ray complete, with descriptions of the special features, which does not include a Zack Snyder cut or director’s commentary.
- Collider’s own Steve Weintraub confirmed that Chad Stahelski is returning to direct John Wick: Chapter 3 with principal photography set to begin in New York on March 1st.
- The Wrap is reporting that Emmy-nominated actor Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us has joined the cast of Shazam! as The Wizard, the mysterious figure who bestows Billy Batson with his mystical powers.
- Reuters reported that Amazon is planning to shift resources from independent films to more commercial projects, but then Amazon Studios’ Worldwide Film Head Jason Ropell debunked the report.
- Mail Bag: Every year at the Oscars they like to do a mini cast reunion of a film where the cast comes out to present an award. Ten years from now, what cast would you like to see reunite on TV to present an award?