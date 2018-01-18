‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Details and Box Art Revealed; No Zack Snyder Cut

0

Fans clamoring to see the non-existent Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will be bummed to discover that Snyder’s iteration of the film, which almost certainly was never finalized, is not included on the home video release. Indeed, the Justice League Blu-ray details include a bunch of behind-the-scenes featurettes, but really nothing substantial to speak of. Unsurprisingly there’s no director’s commentary, no extended cut, and only a single deleted scene: “The Return of Superman.”

While it’s true that Zack Snyder traditionally creates director’s extended cuts of his films—and the extended edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a superior film than the theatrical cut—Snyder left Justice League well before anything like this could have been put together. When he departed the project to deal with personal issues, he had only turned in a rough cut of the movie. Visual effects were not finalized, and since Warner Bros. enlisted Joss Whedon to go back and direct extensive reshoots, those Snyder scenes that didn’t make the finished film likely don’t even have finished effects. Moreover, they no doubt make little sense, as by most accounts the film was retooled pretty heavily once Whedon came on. The theatrical cut of the film, narratively, is likely pretty different from the version that Snyder originally shot.

While it’s possible Warner Bros. might release some kind of extended cut or something down the road, I think it’s unlikely. Since the film was a disappointment—outgrossed by It, no less—the studio most likely just wants to move forward in building out its DCEU differently. No need to rehash the Justice League debacle with yet another round of home video marketing.

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of behind-the-scenes access we get here, especially if it includes some of the reshoots work helmed by Whedon. Even if not, we may get a peek at some of the scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Or we may not. But we’ll find out for sure when Justice League hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, and DVD on March 13th. And if you want to own it early, the Digital HD version goes on sale on February 13th.

