Heroes: ‘Justice League’ Box Office Discussion; ‘The Punisher’ Reactions

by      November 20, 2017

0

On this 197th episode of Heroes (November 20, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villains and answer your Twitter questions which include:

  • Minor Mutations:
    • James Franco is Multiple Man for FOX
    • Incredibles 2 teaser is here
    • Jake Gyllenhaal up for replacing Batfleck?
    • Zack Snyder has not seen his own finished film Justice League
    • Producer Charles Roven wants Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern movie
    • “Crisis on Earth X” full promo for crossover
    • Jerome returns to mid-season finale of Gotham
    • Black Lightning gets premiere date on CW
    • Danger Girl develops as film and series by Prime Universe, Constantin & Bolt films
    • Avengers: Infinity War trailer is dropping before Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Ezra Miller and Geoff Johns talk Flashpoint being “mercurial” with Batman!
  •  Twitter Questions
