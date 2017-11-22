Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ May Lose Up To $100 Million

November 22, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 22nd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Batman will appear in the Flashpoint movie, Geoff Johns confirms
  • John Lasseter taking leave of absence from Pixar amid “missteps”
  • Alexandra Shipp in final talks to join Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

 

