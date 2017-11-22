Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’ May Lose Up To $100 Million

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 22nd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Justice League projected to lose between $50-100 million for WB
- Batman will appear in the Flashpoint movie, Geoff Johns confirms
- John Lasseter taking leave of absence from Pixar amid “missteps”
- Murder on the Orient Express sequel in the works at Fox
- Alexandra Shipp in final talks to join Samuel L. Jackson in Shaft
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions