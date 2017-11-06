7 ‘Justice League’ Clips Provide a Good Look at the Villainous Steppenwolf

Warner Bros. has released seven Justice League clips. In the movie, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) bring together The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to stop an intergalactic threat.
These clips finally show that threat by revealing a good look at Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), a totally CGI creation whose entire purpose seems to be tracking down Mother Boxes, uniting the Justice League, and then getting killed off the make room for a bigger bad, probably Darkseid (note: I don’t know if Steppenwolf dies in Justice League, it just seems super-duper likely). He doesn’t seem particularly threatening in this clip, but the other clips aren’t too bad as they try to juggle a superhero epic with some comic relief (largely coming from Flash). Very curious to see how this one turns out.
Check out the Justice League clips below. The film opens November 17th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.