7 ‘Justice League’ Clips Provide a Good Look at the Villainous Steppenwolf

Warner Bros. has released seven Justice League clips. In the movie, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) bring together The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to stop an intergalactic threat.

These clips finally show that threat by revealing a good look at Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), a totally CGI creation whose entire purpose seems to be tracking down Mother Boxes, uniting the Justice League, and then getting killed off the make room for a bigger bad, probably Darkseid (note: I don’t know if Steppenwolf dies in Justice League, it just seems super-duper likely). He doesn’t seem particularly threatening in this clip, but the other clips aren’t too bad as they try to juggle a superhero epic with some comic relief (largely coming from Flash). Very curious to see how this one turns out.

Check out the Justice League clips below. The film opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: