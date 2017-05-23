‘Justice League’: New Images of Cyborg’s “Costume” Show Why It Had to Be Done with CGI

0

Steve Weintraub is at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas and managed to snap photos of Cyborg’s “costume” for Justice League. For those who don’t know, licensing expo is where vendors can get a sense of the upcoming movies studios have on display even if some of those movies don’t have official titles or production artwork yet. They’re not really meant for mass consumption (you will likely never see this stuff in your multiplex), but they at least give attendees an idea of what the studios have in store.

As you probably already know, Cyborg’s costume is entirely CGI, so these images aren’t really his costume but a model. When Steve went to the Justice League set last year, he reported that actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, was dressed in mo-cap pajamas, and these images give you an indication as to why none of the suit could be done practically. For example, you’ll notice that the knee joints have no place for human knees. They’re hinges. The same goes for the elbow joins. You’ll also note that the torso area would have been incredibly difficult to handle if this had been a practical outfit. While other superheroes have argued against CGI costumes (*cough*Deadpool*cough*), with Cyborg, they really didn’t have much of a choice.

Check out the close-up images of Cyborg’s costume below. Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Images via Steve Weintraub.