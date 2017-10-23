‘Justice League’: Get to Know Cyborg and His Origin Story in a New Featurette

0

DC Comics’ Holy Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman are household names, so Warner Bros. doesn’t have much legwork to do in order to bring audiences up to speed before they star in Warner Bros.’ Justice League. As for the other power players in the title team-up, The Flash is easily the most recognizable, while Cyborg gets the short end of the stick. Also known as Victor Stone, as played by Ray Fisher in Zack Snyder‘s upcoming live-action feature, the half-man, half-machine character is finally getting his share of the spotlight.

AT&T continues their look at the team members that form the Justice League. Cyborg gets his time to shine today in a new featurette … which is mostly just scenes from the trailers and TV spots that have been released already. At least Fisher steps in to introduce his character and lay a little groundwork for folks who aren’t family with the Marv Wolfman/George Perez creation from 1980, who has come to greater prominence in recent years thanks to animated appearances in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!

Check out the Cyborg/Victor Stone featurette for Justice League below:

Here’s the Justice League synopsis:

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller star in the action adventure “Justice League.” Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. “Justice League” was directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, story by Terrio & Snyder. Based on characters from DC Entertainment; Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns produced the film, with Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck serving as executive producers. Opening beginning on November 17 in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX, “Justice League” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.

