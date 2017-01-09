Watch: New ‘Justice League Dark’ Clip Features Batman Being Batman

0

When a bunch of incredibly super-powered heroes get together to form a crime-fighting, worlds-defending organization like the Justice League, those Type A personalities are bound to butt heads from time to time. Batman, despite being a member of the DC Trinity and a founding member of the League historically, tends to be the rough edge in the group. He’s also one of the only members who walks in both worlds: the one in which fellow Justice Leaguers battle terrestrial and alien adversaries alike, and the one in which magical malcontents become a real problem for the otherwise competent heroes.

That’s where Justice League Dark comes in. When the well-known Justice League finds themselves faced with a supernatural problem with magical elements, they tend to call on John Constantine, Etrigan the Demon, and others who are aligned with the more mystical side of reality, along with Batman, of course. Though, in this new clip from the upcoming animated DC Comics movie, Bats is skeptical that magic has anything to do with the current predicament; he states his opinion on the matter with a pretty fantastic one-liner. We’ll find out who’s right when Justice League Dark arrives on Blu-ray/DVD on February 7th, and via Digital HD on January 24th. Keep an eye out for announcements of bi-coastal premieres coming soon!

In Justice League Dark, Matt Ryan reprises his role of John Constantine and is joined by a voice cast that includes Jason O’Mara as Batman, Camilla Luddington as Zatanna, Nicholas Turturro as Deadman, Ray Chase as the demon Etrigan, and Roger R. Cross as Swamp Thing.

Check out the new clip and images from Justice League Dark below:

This all-new clip features the Justice League assessing the situation — and at least one member of the group not quite believing in other-worldly influences. The clip also features the first appearance in a DC Universe Original Movie of John Stewart/Green Lantern as a member of the Justice League.

Here’s the necessary details on the upcoming Blu-ray release along with the official synopsis: