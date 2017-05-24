Doug Liman Drops out of ‘Justice League Dark’; Warner Bros. Eyeing ‘It’ Helmer Andres Muschietti

0

Last August, director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) signed on to direct Warner Bros’ Justice League Dark. For those who are unfamiliar with the title, this team of superheroes tends to investigate more paranormal threats as opposed to the regular Justice League who fend of alien invaders and supervillains.

According to Variety, Liman has now left the project citing scheduling issues. Liman is also attached to direct the YA adaptation Chaos Walking starring Daisy Ridley. That movie has already received a greenlight while Justice League Dark is still stuck in development hell. At its current stage, Variety reports that the movie will feature John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon, and that it’s set to play a major role in the DC Extended Universe.

Variety reports that the film is currently titled Dark Universe, but I can’t imagine that remaining the case since Universal recently announced that their upcoming slate of monster movies is branded as “Dark Universe”, and I’m sure both studios would like to avoid any confusion on the part of moviegoers.

So where does the project go from here? THR’s Borys Kit tweeted that the studio is already hunting for new directors and that It helmer Andres Muschietti is on the list. On the one hand, that choice makes sense since he’s got a horror background and there are elements of horror in the Justice League Dark stories. But that being said, if It turns out to be a hit, I’d be surprised if Muschietti didn’t return to finish his story since It is a two-part tale with the second part focusing on the protagonists as adults. Also, if It is a hit, I assume Warner Bros. would want to move forward with a sequel as quickly as possible rather than stick its director with another project that’s already been mired in development hell for years.

