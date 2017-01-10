‘Justice League Dark’ Will Premiere in LA and NYC, and You Can Attend!

0

Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced the bi-coastal premieres of Justice League Dark, the next entry in the popular, ongoing series of DC Universe Original Movies. The new animated film will premiere at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on January 23, 2017 and at the Director’s Guild of America in New York on February 2, 2017; both screenings will begin at 7:00 pm. Filmmakers and members of the voice cast will attend the event for a red carpet as well as a post-screening panel discussion.

Matt Ryan (Constantine), the voice of Constantine, and Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue), the voice of Deadman, will attend both the Los Angeles and New York premieres and take part in the panel discussions along with supervising producer James Tucker, director Jay Oliva and character designer Phil Bourassa. Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV videogame), the voice of Jason Blood/Etrigan, joins the World Premiere festivities in Los Angeles. Additional talent is expected to be announced.

A limited number of free tickets are available to the general public. Please note that Justice League Dark is Rated R for “some disturbing violence.” Anyone under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Fans wishing to receive free tickets to the Los Angeles event on January 23 must RSVP via email to JLDarkLA@gmail.com.

Fans wishing to receive free tickets to the New York event on February 2 must RSVP via email to JLDarkNY@gmail.com.

The body of all fan RSVP emails need ONLY include the:

Name of the entrant and the number of tickets being requested (limit four per entry) Valid email address Name of the media outlet/website by which the entrant learned of the screening

Fans should keep their entry simple – here’s an example of exactly how the body of the RSVP email should appear:

Bruce Wayne

2 tickets

DarkKnight@gmail.com

Collider.com

Tickets to the event will be distributed on a “first come, first served” basis, and fans will be notified via email.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League Dark:

When innocent civilians begin committing unthinkable crimes across Metropolis, Gotham City and beyond, Batman must call upon mystical counterparts to eradicate this demonic threat to the planet. Enter Justice League Dark, reluctantly led by the Hellblazer himself, John Constantine. Like Batman, Constantine is a cunning, often cynical loner who is the best at his chosen profession – but quickly realizes the sinister forces plaguing the planet will require help from other supernatural alliances. Forming a new “league” with sorceress Zatanna, otherworldly Deadman, and Jason Blood and his powerful alter ego Etrigan the Demon, this team of Dark Arts specialists must unravel the mystery of Earth’s supernatural plague and contend with the rising, powerful villainous forces behind the siege – before it’s too late for all of mankind.

Actor Matt Ryan, who set the standard for the role of Constantine on the Warner Bros. live-action television series, returns to the role in animated form alongside Jason O’Mara (Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Batman, Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) as Zatanna, Nicholas Turturro (NYPD Blue, Blue Bloods) as Deadman, Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV videogame) as Jason Blood/Etrigan, Roger R. Cross (24, Arrow) as John Stewart/Swamp Thing, Jeremy Davies (Justified, Constantine) as Ritchie Simpson, Rosario Dawson (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Jerry O’Connell (Stand By Me, Crossing Jordan) as Superman, Enrico Colantoni (Flashpoint, Veronica Mars) as Felix Faust, and Alfred Molina (The Da Vinci Code, Spider-Man 2) as Destiny.

Justice League Dark is directed by Jay Oliva (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns). Story by J.M. DeMatteis and Ernie Altbacker (Green Lantern: The Animated Series) and teleplay by Ernie Altbacker. Sam Register is Executive Producer. Benjamin Melniker & Michael Uslan (The Dark Knight trilogy) are co-executive producers. James Tucker (Batman Bad Blood, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) is Supervising Producer.

Produced by Warner Premiere, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, Justice League Dark will be distributed February 7, 2017 by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Blu-ray™ Deluxe Giftset (featuring an exclusive Constantine figurine), Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD. The film will be available to own on Digital HD starting January 24, 2017.