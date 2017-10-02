Heroes: Will ‘Justice League’ End the DCEU Continuity?

Welcome to the 176th episode of Collider Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Monday October 2, 2017:
- Justice League ends the DCEU continuity…or did they? Dissecting Geoff Johns’ comments
- Minor Mutations
- New Thor: Ragnarok trailer drops with additional footage
- New character posters drop for Justice League
- Polaris might be Magneto’s daughter in The Gifted series
- Zack Snyder shares “Mother Box” storyboards online
- Yondu might return in flashbacks says James Gunn
- Willem Dafoe is finished shooting Aquaman and had fun
- Daniel Dae Kim posts his Hellboy training video
- Danny Elfman uses original Superman score with a twist
- Michelle Williams is cast in Venom