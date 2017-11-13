Heroes: ‘Justice League’ Countdown and The Future of The DCU

On this 195th episode of Heroes (November 13, 2017), Jon Schnepp is joined by Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett to bring you the latest news from the world of Heroes and Villain and answer your Twitter questions which include:
- Justice League arrives in 4 days. What’s next?
- Daredevil Season 3 begins shooting next week.
- Minor Mutations:
- Disney/Fox talks are not over as their stocks rise.
- Stan Lee teases a Black Widow movie.
- Gal Gadot won’t be in Wonder Woman 2 unless Brett Ratner is removed from the film.
- Disney is pulling its Netflix Marvel Universe, when does this happen?
- Thor: Ragnarok is still #1 at the box office.
- The Incredibles 2 teaser is coming before Coco.
- Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy prepare to make The Crow Reborn
- Glass behind the scenes pics have James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor Joy and Samuel L. Jackson all meeting up
- A bunch of Black Panther character posters drop
- Ellen Page is set to star in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy
- According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony is developing Morbius the Living Vampire movie with Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama who got Story By credit on the Power Rangers movie
- Twitter Questions