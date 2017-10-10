New ‘Justice League’ Featurette and TV Spot Offer New Footage and Lots of Hype

0

With Justice League hitting theaters in a little over a month, the marketing campaign for the film has ramped up considerably. However, this is no ordinary production. Zack Snyder is and will still be the credited director of the film, but he’s no longer involved in the production after stepping away earlier this year, so he’s not really doing interviews. And while Joss Whedon is directing the post-production and reshoots, since he’s not officially credited as a director he hasn’t exactly been trotted out to tease the film either (though he still might). Moreover, a cast this large and popular is hard to get in the same place at the same time, so any behind-the-scenes teases and promotional materials had to be shot at different times.

So that probably explains why this new Justice League featurette, presented by AT&T, is a little awkward. It offers up some bits and pieces of new footage from the film, interspersed with cast members Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher teasing their characters. The behind-the-scenes footage looks to be a mix of on-set interviews, some footage shot afterwards when the cast was all together (either during reshoots or around the time of San Diego Comic-Con), and some footage shot specifically for this piece and others like it.

I have no idea if Justice League will be good, but it continues to be a fascinating production and I’m incredibly curious to see how it turns out. Check out the new featurette below. Justice League opens in theaters on November 17th.