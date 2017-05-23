‘Justice League’: The Flash Costume Close-Ups Will Get Your Cosplay Game in Top Shape

0

As part of Steve Weintraub’s visit to the ongoing Licensing Expo, we’ve got some crazy close-up and detailed looks at The Flash’s costume from Zack Snyder‘s Justice League movie. No, Ezra Miller wasn’t currently in the costume to let us know just how comfortable or breathable it was, but this should still be a solid guide for cosplayers just the same.

Justice League also stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Simmons as Comissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf. Justice League opens November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

