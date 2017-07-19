Superman Returns in ‘Justice League’ Hot Toys Action Figures

0

San Diego Comic-Con is about to get underway, which means the exhibitor’s floor of the convention hall is going to be packed with vendors selling their wares. As always, Sideshow Collectibles will be there promoting their upcoming toys, and with plenty of superhero properties on the way, they have some cool stuff to show off.

Most notable among this year’s collection is the line up for Justice League, and the Hot Toys figures are as impressive as ever. You have to love the level of detail, and I will leave it to the die-hards to debate whether or not the Superman costume here is “new” with a lighter shade of blue, or if that’s just the coloring on this figure. While I’m sure some fans are also eager to see Superman’s black suit (Henry Cavill teased the costume back during filming), chances are they want that to be revealed in an official capacity rather than with a toy, so I expect we’ll see it in a trailer or official still before Hot Toys reveals they’re making a figure.

As for the rest of the Justice League, these costumes look pretty much in line with what we’ve seen so far. The marketing hasn’t been shy about pushing forward Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman, and if you end up liking their characters in the movie, these Sideshow will be more than happy to take your money in exchange for these highly detailed Hot Toys action figures.

Steve Weintraub also snapped photos of new toys from Thor: Ragnarok and Aliens as well as a Boba Fett bust and statues for Thanos and Batman. If you’ve got the scratch for this stuff (Sideshow Collectibles ain’t cheap), you can deck out your home in the finest geek collectibles around.

Check out the images below.